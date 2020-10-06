Mexico registers record daily rise in COVID-19 cases, deaths
Mexico registered a record daily increase in both COVID-19 infections and deaths, with 28,115 new cases and 2,789 deaths, the country's health ministry said Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The country has so far accumulated a total of 789,780 cases and 81,877 deaths, according to the ministry.
One of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus, Mexico announced last month it plans to formalize its participation in the COVAX Facility, a global initiative to ensure equitable access to vaccines against COVID-19.
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev: Today, Azerbaijani Army liberated Shikhali Aghali, Sarijali, Mazra villages of Jabrayil district and several strategic heights in different directions
Mehriban Aliyeva: Each of us is obliged to do our best to bring the moment of the Great Victory closer (PHOTO)
2 civilians injured as result of shelling of Azerbaijan’s Aghjabadi city - General Prosecutor's Office
Armenian armed forces’ military equipment destroyed by Azerbaijani armed forces - Azerbaijani MoD (PHOTO)
4 units of "Grad" multiple-launch missile systems of Armenian Armed Forces destroyed - Azerbaijani MoD
UN Security Council resolutions must be considered in solving Nagorno Karabakh conflict, says Former Director of ISESCO
Use of long-range missiles by Armenia may further escalate conflict, says aide of Azerbaijan's president
Foreign military attaches, int'l organizations' representatives informed about operational situation by Azerbaijan's MoD