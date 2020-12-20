Argentina reports 5,795 new COVID-19 cases

Argentina on Saturday reported 5,795 new COVID-19 cases, taking its national case tally to 1,537,169, said the Ministry of Health, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The ministry also reported 91 more deaths from the disease, bringing the nationwide death toll to 41,763.

The province of Buenos Aires has the country's most cases of 650,861, followed by the province of Santa Fe with 166,011 infections.

The Argentine government has extended mandatory social distancing measures until Jan. 31, 2021.