UNICEF launches COVID-19 vaccine market dashboard

World 22 December 2020 04:03 (UTC+04:00)
UNICEF launches COVID-19 vaccine market dashboard

The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Monday announced the launch of a COVID-19 vaccine market dashboard, an interactive tool to follow the developments of the rapidly evolving COVID-19 vaccine market and the efforts of the COVAX Facility to ensure fair and equitable access for every country in the world, Trend repors citing Xinhua.

The dashboard provides a regularly updated overview of the global research and development pipeline, the projected production capacity, publicly announced bilateral and multilateral supply agreements, as well as reported price points, said UNICEF.

In 2021, the dashboard will provide an update on the status of procurement by UNICEF and other buyers participating in the COVAX Facility. It will also track the status of deliveries by UNICEF and other participating national and institutional buyers, it said.

COVAX is the vaccines pillar of the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-Accelerator), a global collaboration to accelerate the development, production and equitable access to new COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry informs about servicemen who became martyrs in Karabakh war
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry informs about servicemen who became martyrs in Karabakh war
Almost all reservoirs in Azerbaijan's liberated Karabakh in critical condition - ANAS
Almost all reservoirs in Azerbaijan's liberated Karabakh in critical condition - ANAS
Azerbaijan shows video footage from Garajalli village of Jabrayil district (VIDEO)
Azerbaijan shows video footage from Garajalli village of Jabrayil district (VIDEO)
Loading Bars
Latest
Iran's nuclear power export generates considerable revenue Economy 05:01
UNICEF launches COVID-19 vaccine market dashboard World 04:03
Biden gets coronavirus vaccine as U.S. inoculation effort mounts US 02:28
Spain, Portugal to ban UK flights as new COVID-19 strain spreads Europe 01:37
Georgia reduces gas imports from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 00:58
BTK project to attract additional freight flows in Georgia Transport 00:58
EU clears Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for first inoculations Europe 00:33
Turkey to register record volume of e-commerce in 2020 Turkey 21 December 23:55
Japan's COVID-19 cases top 200,000 Other News 21 December 23:05
Iran, Russia urge reinforcing coop on petroleum & energy Iran 21 December 22:20
Leaders of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan talk over the phone Uzbekistan 21 December 22:01
WHO Regional Director, Georgian PM meet Georgia 21 December 21:48
Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency to cooperate with UAFA Economy 21 December 20:51
Azerbaijani FM, Afghan delegation exchange views on co-op in economy, security, transport (PHOTO) Politics 21 December 20:40
Azerbaijan must conduct construction work in Shusha, Khankendi, Kalbajar, Lachin on basis of seismic zoning Economy 21 December 20:20
Azerbaijani president receives Russian minister Politics 21 December 19:57
More than half of Azerbaijan's cargo transported by vehicles Transport 21 December 19:56
Georgia increases imports of tea from Azerbaijan Business 21 December 19:36
Import of tractors by Azerbaijan from Georgia down Business 21 December 19:34
Georgia reduces import of cement from Azerbaijan Business 21 December 19:33
Azerbaijan reduces import of cigarettes from Georgia Business 21 December 19:31
Azerbaijan increases imports of Georgian wine Business 21 December 19:26
Geostat reveals volume of vehicles exported from Georgia to Azerbaijan Business 21 December 19:23
Import of livestock by Azerbaijan from Georgia down Business 21 December 19:19
Military police involved in ensuring security in liberated Azerbaijani lands (VIDEO) Politics 21 December 19:15
Russia to discuss production of 'Sputnik V' vaccine in Azerbaijan Society 21 December 19:14
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on December 22 Oil&Gas 21 December 19:09
Azerbaijan reduces import of medicines from Georgia Business 21 December 18:51
Georgian Ministry of Infrastructure talks about next year’s plans Construction 21 December 18:41
Uzbekistan Railways discloses details on construction of road-railway bridge across Amu Darya River Construction 21 December 18:28
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry informs about servicemen who became martyrs in Karabakh war Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 21 December 18:23
Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank to focus on developing cybersecurity industry in 2021 Economy 21 December 18:10
Development of startup ecosystem to allows Azerbaijan to become strong player in int’l market ICT 21 December 17:52
EIB to expand credit line to support Georgian SMEs Business 21 December 17:50
Share of tax revenues in Azerbaijan's 2021 state budget forecasted Finance 21 December 17:48
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan consider resuming flights in spring 2021 Transport 21 December 17:43
Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of metal products Tenders 21 December 17:39
Bahar Azadi gold coin price still rising in Iran Finance 21 December 17:34
Trend News Agency, Turkish Albayrak Media Group creating joint media platform (PHOTOS) Society 21 December 17:26
Exports from Iran's North Khorasan province decreases Business 21 December 17:24
U.S. airline stocks fall as new COVID-19 strain fuels travel ban fears US 21 December 17:23
Volume of oil production from Azerbaijan's ACG, Shah Deniz fields disclosed Oil&Gas 21 December 17:22
Bulk of Azerbaijan's oil production falls on ACG field - Ministry of Energy Oil&Gas 21 December 17:21
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs discuss regional issues of mutual interest Politics 21 December 17:15
Total potential of solar energy in Azerbaijan's Karabakh to be clarified soon - ministry Oil&Gas 21 December 17:14
Azerbaijan confirms 1,505 new COVID-19 cases, 3,028 recoveries Society 21 December 17:14
Azerbaijan discloses number of mosques destroyed in Shusha Society 21 December 17:13
Demand for private health insurance increases in Georgia Business 21 December 17:13
Persons arriving in Georgia from UK to be placed under quarantine Transport 21 December 17:10
Azerbaijan increases financing of educational sphere for 2021 Finance 21 December 17:03
Turkmenistan’s Serdar cotton-spinning mill produces large volume of products Business 21 December 17:00
Kazakhstan's national telecommunications operator to pay out 2020 dividends Finance 21 December 16:57
Kazakhstan’s plant provides Uzbekistan with Hyundai, JAC vehicles Transport 21 December 16:55
ILO names conventions ratified by Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 21 December 16:41
Azerbaijani AzInTelecom launches new IT infrastructure monitoring service ICT 21 December 16:41
SOCAR launches one more petrol station Oil&Gas 21 December 16:26
Interactive webinar on Indian Pharmaceutical Products held Other News 21 December 16:24
Plant for manufacturing of Yutong buses, electric buses launched in Kazakhstan Business 21 December 16:19
Uzbekistan’s car production for 11M2020 increases Transport 21 December 16:17
TABIB clarifies issue of selling medicines for COVID-19 infected persons Society 21 December 16:16
Azerbaijan increases gas production Oil&Gas 21 December 16:14
UK to assist developing international financial center in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent Finance 21 December 16:11
Azerbaijani bank talks on digitalization level of companies' activities ICT 21 December 16:05
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry talks maintaining stability of national currency Finance 21 December 16:04
Review of producer price indices for services in Georgia Business 21 December 16:04
Almost all reservoirs in Azerbaijan's liberated Karabakh in critical condition - ANAS Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 21 December 16:03
Iran to launch several water and electricity facilities Oil&Gas 21 December 16:03
Copper ores and concentrates top export items in Georgia Business 21 December 16:03
Azerbaijan ranks 4th among Georgia's top trade partners Business 21 December 15:55
Uzbekistan reveals average starting exchange price for RON-80 gasoline Uzbekistan 21 December 15:45
JP Morgan forecasts Brent, WTI prices in 2021 Oil&Gas 21 December 15:32
Trade turnover between Turkmenistan, Russia increased Business 21 December 15:15
Macron: France needs to step up vigilance over COVID situation Europe 21 December 15:08
German economy to shrink 1% in Q4, more in Q1 - DIW Europe 21 December 15:01
Iranian coal companies boost production Business 21 December 14:58
Azerbaijan shows video footage from Garajalli village of Jabrayil district (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 21 December 14:57
Construction of second stage of reservoir underway in Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 21 December 14:57
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for December 21 Society 21 December 14:56
Iran's foreign assets blocked abroad due to FATF-related issues Business 21 December 14:55
Oil falls $2 as new virus strain sparks demand worries Oil&Gas 21 December 14:54
Norway halts flights from Britain Europe 21 December 14:46
Uzbekistan, China to fund number of joint scientific and technical projects Business 21 December 14:45
Geostat reveals volume of Export Price Index in Georgia Business 21 December 14:44
India suspends all flights from the UK as concerns grow over new virus strain Other News 21 December 14:44
Iran's budget plan requires transparency Finance 21 December 14:37
Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to Turkish president Politics 21 December 14:35
Share of Georgian domestic exports shows increase Business 21 December 14:32
Domestic Producer Price Index for Industrial Products up in Georgia Business 21 December 14:29
Number of 'COVID-19 'red zones' in Iran down Society 21 December 14:27
Azerbaijan increasing amount of subsistence minimum Society 21 December 14:26
Turkey records more labor migrants to Kazakhstan Business 21 December 14:25
Iran expects further development of its digital economy Business 21 December 14:23
Raw sulfur, chalk production volumes drop in Kazakhstan year-on-year Business 21 December 14:21
First production facility launched in Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO) Business 21 December 14:19
India's Hyderabad emerges as COVID-19 vaccine capital of the world Other News 21 December 14:15
Supply exceeds demand at deposit auction of Central Bank of Azerbaijan Finance 21 December 14:14
Strong capital inflows to further strengthen Indian rupee in the week ahead Other News 21 December 14:14
TN students win top award for sustainable building material project Other News 21 December 14:12
India at cusp of authorizing 1st set of Covid-19 vax: Harsh Vardhan Other News 21 December 14:10
Azerbaijan discloses volume of funds allocated to liberated territories Finance 21 December 14:04
All news