Tesla announces $1.5 billion bitcoin bet

Tesla Inc said on Monday it had invested around $1.5 billion in bitcoin and expected to begin accepting payment for its cars and other products with it in the near future, prompting a more than 10% jump in the electronic currency, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Analysts said the move by one of the world’s best-known companies was liable to prove a game changer for bitcoin.

The worlds largest crypto currency was up 12% in morning trade, setting a new record high above $44,000. The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust was up 13%, its highest since mid January.