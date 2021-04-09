Russian, Turkish presidents call for restoration of transport infrastructure of South Caucasus

9 April 2021
Russian, Turkish presidents call for restoration of transport infrastructure of South Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 9

Trend:

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke in favor of stepping up the work to restore transport infrastructure in the South Caucasus, the press- service of the Kremlin said, Trend reports referring to TASS.

“This topic was raised during a telephone conversation between the two leaders,” the Russian presidential press service said. "The issues of the settlement of the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region were touched upon. Putin informed the Turkish president about the results of the recent contacts with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan.”

“A mutual opinion on the need to intensify the work to restore the transport infrastructure in the South Caucasus was expressed," the Russian presidential press service said.

“Erdogan praised Russia's steps to ensure further stabilization of the situation in the region, as well as the steps to progressively implement the trilateral statements of the presidents of Russia, Azerbaijan and the prime minister of Armenia dated November 9, 2020 [on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region] and January 11, 2021,” the Kremlin said.

The parties also agreed to continue "fruitful Russian-Turkish dialogue in a variety of formats".

