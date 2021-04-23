More than 874,000 COVID-19 infections detected worldwide over past 24 hours

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection worldwide has surpassed 143.44 mln, increasing by more than 874,000 over the past 24 hours. According to the data of the World Health Organization (WHO) published on Thursday, the number of fatalities has increased by more than 14,000, surpassing 3.05 mln, Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 19:02 Moscow time on April 22, the WHO received reports of 143,445,675 infections and 3,051,736 fatalities. The number of infections over 24 hours has increased by 874,381 while the fatalities rose by 14,033.

The WHO statistics takes into account only officially confirmed data on incidence and fatalities submitted by the states.

Over 37% of the infections reported to the WHO during the past 24 hours were in Southeast Asia (329,450), followed by Europe (242,407), with North and South America (218,907) in the third place.

The majority of the infections were recorded in the US - 31,466,876, followed by India (15,930,965), Brazil (14,043,076), France (5,291,461), Russia (4,736,121), Turkey (4,446,591), the UK (4,395,707), Italy (3,904,899), Spain (3,446,072), Germany (3,217,710), Argentina (2,743,620) and Poland (2,731,256).