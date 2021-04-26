Turkey to produce 'Sputnik V' vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 26

By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:

An agreement on the production of the Russian ‘Sputnik V’ coronavirus vaccine in Turkey has been reached, Trend reports referring to the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

The Turkish ‘VisCoran İlaç’ company will be engaged in production of the vaccine.

The production process will begin in the coming months in several regions of Turkey.

The ‘Sputnik V’ vaccine has already been approved in 61 countries.