Egypt will bring a royal mummy to Expo 2020 in Dubai

Egypt is planning to showcase one of the 22 royal mummies at the Expo 2020 in Dubai, Commissioner General of Egypt at Expo 2020 Dubai and Head of the Egyptian Commercial Service Ahmed Maghawry Diab told on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We plan to bring exact replicas of the royal mummies, whose age is more than 3 thousand years, as well as one real mummy. If we manage to resolve the logistics issues, it could be one of the mummies that were kept for decades in the National Museum of Egypt in Cairo and transported to the new National Museum of Egyptian Civilization," he said.