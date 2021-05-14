UN Secretary General calls for immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza Strip and Israel

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for an immediate cessation of hostilities between Palestine and Israel, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Out of respect for the spirit of Eid, I appeal for an immediate de-escalation and cessation of hostilities in Gaza [Strip] and Israel. Too many innocent civilians have already died. This conflict can only increase radicalization and extremism in the whole region," Guterres wrote on Twitter.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) informed on Friday that the Israeli military were attacking the Gaza Strip. The Israeli forces added that they would provide additional information later.