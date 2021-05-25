China's Huawei to launch HarmonyOS for smartphones

Chinese telecom giant Huawei will officially launch its new operating system HarmonyOS for smartphones on June 2, the company said Tuesday.

HarmonyOS, or Hongmeng in Chinese, is an operating system designed for various devices and scenarios. It was first launched on Internet-of-Things devices.

Huawei expects the number of devices equipped with HarmonyOS to reach 300 million by the end of 2021, including more than 200 million for Huawei devices.