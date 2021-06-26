Officials removed from posts over fatal gym fire in central China
Four officials have been removed from their posts and another three suspects detained after a gym fire killed 18 people in central China's Henan Province, local authorities said Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The fire accident took place on Friday morning in a martial arts gym in the province's Zhecheng County, leaving 18 people dead and 16 others injured.
An investigation on the cause of the fire is underway.
