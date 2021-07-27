Tunisian president imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew until August 27

Tunisian President Kais Saied issued a decree on Monday prohibiting pedestrian and vehicle traffic all over the country between 19:00 and 06:00 local time, from July 26 to August 27, Trend reports citing TASS.

Exceptions will be made for people who work at night, and for emergency situations, the statement says.

The decree also prohibits citizens from gathering in public places in groups comprising more than three people.

Earlier in the day, the president issued a decree suspending the work of central administrations, external services, local state bodies and administrative offices for two days, starting from Tuesday.

In a speech to a group of activists, broadcast live on Monday evening, the president called upon citizens to avoid street clashes.

"I ask Tunisians to avoid street clashes, because some people are fishing in troubled waters," he said. "Some people enjoy lawlessness and bloodshed. Stay vigilant and wise."

In his words, governmental bodies will soon continue their work in normal regime.

"We are not calling for anarchy and lawlessness. The issue here is to organize the work of the government in a temporary fashion until this critical period is over," Saied said.