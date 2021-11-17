Spotify, Snapchat and Google Cloud report outages

Several internet service providers including Spotify, Snapchat and Google Cloud reported being down on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Euronews

Google Cloud said they "are aware of an issue" on its platform, as did the Spotify Status Twitter account, which added they "are checking them (the issues) out."

The Snapchat Support account wrote: "Many Snapchatters are having trouble using the app. Hang tight, we're working on a fix."

An hour later it announced that the "issue has been resolved".