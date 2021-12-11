Tesla's Elon Musk says he is 'thinking of quitting' his jobs
Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk is "thinking of" leaving his jobs and becoming an influencer, the world's richest man tweeted on Thursday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
"Thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt," Musk said in the tweet, without elaborating.
It was not immediately clear if Musk, a prolific user of the social media platform, was being serious about quitting his roles.
Musk, who is also the founder and CEO of rocket company SpaceX, and leads brain-chip startup Neuralink and infrastructure firm The Boring Company, said during a conference call in January that he expects to be the CEO of Tesla for "several years."
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Bill "On Media" outlines inadmissibility of illegal interference in professional activity of journalists in Azerbaijan
President Ilham Aliyev signs order on measures to speed up economic dev't in Azerbaijan's liberated lands
Latvia sees co-operation with Azerbaijan in solar installation dev’t as particularly positive – state secretary