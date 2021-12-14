English Premier League reports 42 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 42 new positive cases for COVID-19 from 20 clubs have been reported by the English Premier League on Monday, the highest record so far in the weekly release of testing results, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The English top-flight football league confirmed that 3,805 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19 between December 6 and December 12, among which 42 new positive cases were recorded.

Tottenham Hotspur's away match against Brighton scheduled for last Sunday has been postponed after the London side reporting eight players and five members of staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Manchester United have closed down first-team operations at their training complex for 24 hours after receiving a number of positive results on Sunday, and their Tuesday's fixture against Brentford was decided to be postponed.

Besides, Brighton, Leicester, Aston Villa and Norwich have all confirmed cases in the past few days.

"The League has reverted to its Emergency Measures, and will increase the frequency of both Lateral Flow and PCR COVID-19 testing of players and staff," read a statement from the Premier League.