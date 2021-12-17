EMA recommends emergency use of Pfizer COVID-19 pill

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Thursday issued advice on the emergency use of Pfizer's COVID-19 pill called Paxlovid, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The European Union (EU) drug regulator said the medicine, which is not yet authorized in the EU, can be used to treat adults with COVID-19 who do not require supplemental oxygen and who are at increased risk of progressing to severe disease.

Paxlovid should be administered as soon as possible after diagnosis of COVID-19 and within five days of the start of symptoms, it said.

EMA said it issued this advice to support national authorities who may decide on possible early use of the medicine prior to marketing authorization, for example in emergency use settings, in the light of rising rates of infection and deaths due to COVID-19 across the EU.

Data showed that Paxlovid reduced the risk of hospitalization and death when treatment started within five days of the start of symptoms, according to EMA.