Many dead as refugee vessels sink in Greek waters

At least a dozen of people have lost their lives while their vessels, carrying refugees and migrants heading for Europe, sank in Greek waters, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Two bodies have been retrieved as a rescue operation was underway Friday night near the Aegean Sea island of Paros, after the sinking of a vessel carrying refugees and migrants, according to Greek media reports.

So far, 57 passengers have been rescued, with survivors stating that about 80 people were on board, Greek national news agency AMNA reported.

Earlier, the Hellenic Coast Guard announced that the death toll of the sinking of a refugee and migrant sailing boat on Thursday off the island of Antikythera on the edge of the Aegean Sea has reached 11.

Ninety passengers were rescued and transferred to Piraeus port, according to an e-mailed press statement.