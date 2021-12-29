İndian Govt panel recommends EUA for COVID vaccines Covovax, Corbevax, anti-Covid pill molnupiravir

World 29 December 2021 00:39 (UTC+04:00)
İndian Govt panel recommends EUA for COVID vaccines Covovax, Corbevax, anti-Covid pill molnupiravir

An expert panel of the country's central drug authority has recommended granting emergency use authorisation to Serum Institute of India's COVID-19 vaccine Covovax and Biological E's vaccine Corbevax with certain conditions, Trend reports citing OneIndia.

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on Monday also recommended granting permission to manufacture and market anti-Covid pill Molnupiravir for restricted emergency use for treatment of adult patients with SpO2 93 per cent and who have high risk of progression of the disease, including hospitalisation or death, subject to certain conditions.

All the recommendations have been sent to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for final approval. The SEC on COVID-19 of the CDSCO, which reviewed the emergency use authorisation (EUA) applications of Serum Institute of India (SII) for the second time on Monday, after detailed deliberation has recommended granting EUA to Covovax. ''The committee noted that the vaccine is manufactured by technology transfer from Novavax and is approved by the European Medicines Agency for conditional marketing authorisation and also granted emergency use listing by WHO,'' an official source said.

Prakash Kumar Singh, director, government and regulatory affairs at SII, had submitted an application to the DCGI in October for grant of market authorisation for Covovax for restricted use in emergency situations. The DCGI office had granted SII permission to manufacture and stock Covovax on May 17. Based on DCGI approval, till now, the Pune-based firm has manufactured and stockpiled the vaccine doses.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Information spread in Armenian media about killing of illegal militant on territory of Azerbaijan is baseless – MoD
Information spread in Armenian media about killing of illegal militant on territory of Azerbaijan is baseless – MoD
Armenian PM calls Russia’s proposals on border delimitation with Azerbaijan acceptable
Armenian PM calls Russia’s proposals on border delimitation with Azerbaijan acceptable
France stands for launching demarcation, delimitation of Armenia-Azerbaijan borders
France stands for launching demarcation, delimitation of Armenia-Azerbaijan borders
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Sudan officials say defunct mine collapses, kills 38 people World 01:54
Omicron becomes dominant COVID-19 variant in Netherlands World 01:18
İndian Govt panel recommends EUA for COVID vaccines Covovax, Corbevax, anti-Covid pill molnupiravir World 00:39
Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan trade turnover rises in 11M2021 Business 00:01
South Korea donates firefighting and medical equipment to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 28 December 23:57
Turkish Red Crescent expands budget for 2022, 'year of solidarity' Turkey 28 December 23:45
Georgia sees increase in average monthly salaries Georgia 28 December 23:36
Iran's demands for lifting of sanctions accepted Nuclear Program 28 December 23:12
Dance composition "Azerbaijan Dances and Rhythms" demonstrated at Dubai Expo 2020 (PHOTO) Society 28 December 22:58
President Ilham Aliyev ended his visit to St. Petersburg Politics 28 December 22:37
Construction of Fuzuli-Hadrut highway continues in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Economy 28 December 22:37
Azerbaijan to hold auction on placement of short-term notes of Central Bank Finance 28 December 21:34
New leader of North Macedonia's Socialists becomes PM-designate Europe 28 December 21:23
Azerbaijan's money supply in manat grows for 11M2021 Finance 28 December 20:06
Turkey discloses volume of cargo transported via Tekirdag port in 11M2021 Turkey 28 December 19:53
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva takes part in opening ceremony of another yard, renovated within "Our Yard" project (PHOTO) Society 28 December 19:51
Dashoguz region of Turkmenistan shares data on rice production Business 28 December 19:33
Annual review of key events in Azerbaijan's transport sector for 2021 Transport 28 December 19:13
Azerbaijan to appeal to UNESCO for including samples of national cultural heritage into Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity Society 28 December 18:52
People vomit and feel nauseous during omicron COVID-19 variant – TABIB Society 28 December 18:44
Iranian banks issue big loans in services sector Finance 28 December 18:43
Iran increases exports through customs of Kermanshah Province Business 28 December 18:41
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 28 December 18:39
Iran sees increase in volume of bony fish caught in Caspian Sea Business 28 December 18:37
Price indexes of financial, trade sectors at Uzbek stock exchange rise Uzbekistan 28 December 18:32
Many countries recognize Sinovac vaccine against COVID-19 - Assistant to Azerbaijani President Society 28 December 18:30
Azerbaijan confirms 376 more COVID-19 cases, 887 recoveries Society 28 December 18:15
COVID-19 vaccination certificate to be termless after injecting vaccine booster dose - Assistant to Azerbaijani President Society 28 December 18:10
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price begins to fall Finance 28 December 18:09
TAP’s technical forward capacity by Jan.2, 2022 Oil&Gas 28 December 18:08
Kazakhstan reports increase in GDP value over 9M2021 Business 28 December 18:04
Azerbaijan allows third phase of TURKOVAC vaccine trials - acting health minister Society 28 December 18:01
Azerbaijan ranks first among top petroleum gases exporters to Georgia Georgia 28 December 18:01
Azerbaijan does not discuss issue related to opening of its land borders Society 28 December 17:59
Turkmen factory names cotton yarn production data Business 28 December 17:56
Physical gas flows, nominations at TAP’s interconnections Oil&Gas 28 December 17:52
Israel removes dozens of countries from 'red' Covid list Israel 28 December 17:51
Russian herd immunity to COVID-19 reached 61.1% Russia 28 December 17:49
COVID-19 vaccination certificate to be valid for six months in Azerbaijan Society 28 December 17:49
Overview of projects and reforms in agricultural sector of Uzbekistan in 2021 Uzbekistan 28 December 17:49
Apple closes New York City stores to shoppers as COVID-19 cases rise US 28 December 17:48
Restrictive measures to be taken in case of spreading omicron COVID-19 variant – Azerbaijani acting health minister Society 28 December 17:47
Azerbaijan discloses peak period in 2020 for detected COVID-19 cases Society 28 December 17:46
Status of Southern Gas Corridor projects for 2021 Oil&Gas 28 December 17:42
President of Turkmenistan took part in the informal summit of the CIS (PHOTO) Turkmenistan 28 December 17:40
Turkmenistan's president and Speaker of Upper House of Russian Parliament hold phone talks Turkmenistan 28 December 17:39
Telefonica reaches agreement to cut about 2,700 jobs in Spain Europe 28 December 17:34
UAE approves Sinopharm's protein-based vaccine Arab World 28 December 17:32
COVID-19 infection rate greatly decreases in Azerbaijan – TABIB Society 28 December 17:31
COVID-19 pandemic still developing - Azerbaijani President's assistant Society 28 December 17:30
Azerbaijan unveils forecast of its economic growth for 2022 Economy 28 December 17:30
Medicine from COVID-19 cannot substitute vaccine – Azerbaijani acting health minister Society 28 December 17:26
New drugs against COVID-19 presented, discussions underway - Azerbaijani Health Ministry Society 28 December 17:24
No person infected with omicron COVID-19 variant in Azerbaijan - acting health minister Society 28 December 17:19
Azerbaijan enters list of top-5 countries where people are most hopeful Society 28 December 17:13
Wood Mackenzie projects oil demand in Asia to continue recovering in 2022 Oil&Gas 28 December 17:13
Iran provides several loans in trade sector Business 28 December 17:12
Kazakhstan ranks among top wheat exporters to Georgia Georgia 28 December 17:08
Azerbaijan's trade turnover in free convertible currency up for 11M2021 Economy 28 December 17:08
President of Azerbaijan attends informal dinner of CIS heads of states in St.Petersourg Politics 28 December 17:07
Passenger car manufacturing of Iran's Pars Khodro Company up Business 28 December 16:49
Construction of gas chemical complex completed in Kazakhstan Business 28 December 16:49
Azerbaijan building number of substations in Shusha Oil&Gas 28 December 16:39
Share of electric vehicles in global market to double in 2022 - Wood Mackenzie Transport 28 December 16:37
Georgia’s road transport trade turnover doubles Georgia 28 December 16:35
Azerbaijan boosts import of rice over 11M2021 Economy 28 December 16:35
Board of Eurasian Regional Center of Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 28 December 16:13
Azerbaijan completes reconstruction of Ganja-Kalbajar-Lachin highway section (VIDEO) Society 28 December 16:06
Azerbaijan eyes creating regional cultural centers in Karabakh, East Zangazur economic regions Society 28 December 16:06
Kazakhstan reports increase in usage of plastic cards Finance 28 December 16:05
Azerbaijan to start filming movie about Karabakh in 2022 Society 28 December 16:05
Several people injured from explosion in Azerbaijan's Mingachevir (PHOTO) Society 28 December 15:47
Azerbaijan shares monitoring results of conditions cultural monuments in liberated territories Society 28 December 15:40
Azerbaijan prepares e-map of monuments of Shusha city Society 28 December 15:39
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for Dec. 28 Society 28 December 15:30
Iran's embassy reacts to 'Iranians' participating in MMA event in Azerbaijan's Khankendi Politics 28 December 15:29
Azerbaijan unveils volume of wheat imported in 11M2021 Economy 28 December 15:29
Vikram Misri, Indian ex-envoy to China, named deputy NSA Other News 28 December 15:26
Uzbek Statistics Committee notes increase in volume of potato imports Uzbekistan 28 December 15:25
President Ilham Aliyev takes part in informal meeting of CIS heads of state in St. Petersburg (PHOTO) Politics 28 December 15:23
Subsidiary of Kazakhstan's Passenger Transportation JSC opens tender for equipment maintenance Tenders 28 December 15:17
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan increase revenues from communication services for 11M2021 ICT 28 December 15:16
Turkmen enterprise reveals bakery production volume Business 28 December 14:57
Georgia shares data on tangerine exports Georgia 28 December 14:45
Leading Uzbek banks in terms of volume of liabilities unveiled Uzbekistan 28 December 14:41
Azerbaijan's Bank Respublika to hold general meeting of shareholders Finance 28 December 14:40
Number of Azerbaijani citizens visiting Turkey grows over 11M2021 Turkey 28 December 14:38
Russia sees 21,922 daily COVID-19 cases, lowest number since September 28 Russia 28 December 14:35
Azerbaijan sees increase in number of users of electronic services in real estate management Finance 28 December 14:28
Georgia’s hazelnuts exports keep growing Georgia 28 December 14:20
Iran should focus on petrochemical sales, instead of crude - Oil minister Oil&Gas 28 December 14:19
Tactical-special exercises held in Azerbaijani commando military unit (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 28 December 14:19
Informal CIS Summit: what to expect for Azerbaijan? Politics 28 December 14:17
Turkey reveals number of companies with Iranian capital registered since beginning of 2021 Turkey 28 December 13:54
Georgia reveals top commodities imported from Turkey Georgia 28 December 13:49
Azerbaijani banks increase number of client accounts within 11M2021 Finance 28 December 13:48
Iran exchanging 'informal messages' with US in Vienna Nuclear Program 28 December 13:41
Pashinyan, his team understand: only way for Armenia is to normalize ties with Azerbaijan - Center of Analysis of Int’l Relations Politics 28 December 13:37
Iran increases capacity of its thermal power plants Oil&Gas 28 December 13:35
New round of Vienna talks officially begins Nuclear Program 28 December 13:33
All news