Biden approves sanctions to respond to President Putin’s recognize so-called "DPR" and "LPR"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

Trend:

US President Joe Biden signed an Executive Order (E.O.) to respond to President Putin’s action to purportedly recognize the so-called "Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics" ("DPR" and "LPR") as “independent” states, Trend reports with reference to White House.

According to the document, President Putin’s action contradicts Russia’s commitments under the Minsk agreements, refutes Russia’s claimed commitment to diplomacy, and undermines Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Order prohibits:

New investment in the so-called DNR or LNR regions of Ukraine by a United States person, wherever located;

The importation into the United States, directly or indirectly, of any goods, services, or technology from the so-called "DPR" or "LPR" regions of Ukraine;

The exportation, reexportation, sale, or supply, directly or indirectly, from the United States, or by a United States person, wherever located, of any goods, services, or technology to the so-called "DPR" or "LPR" regions of Ukraine;

And any approval, financing, facilitation, or guarantee by a United States person, wherever located, of a transaction by a foreign person where the transaction by that foreign person would be covered by these prohibitions if performed by a United States person or within the United States.