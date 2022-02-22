Japan condemns Russia recognising so-called "DPR" and "LPR"
Japan condemns Russia's recognition of so-called "Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics" ("DPR" and "LPR") in Ukraine as independent and its decree to build military bases there, a top government spokesperson said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
"These actions violate Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, violate international law and are utterly unacceptable," said Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno.
He said Japan is monitoring the development with serious concern and will take actions depending on the actual situation, including deploying sanctions.
