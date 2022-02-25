Ukraine reports shelling of Rivne airport
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25
Trend:
Two powerful explosions took place in Ukraine’s Rivne city in the morning, Trend reports referring to UNIAN.
Later, the police clarified that the Russian Armed Forces hit the runway of the city's civil airport twice.
"The territory of the Rivne airport has been just subjected to missile strike! Serious damage wasn’t inflicted," the city’s mayor Alexander Tretyak said.
