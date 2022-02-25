NATO vows to continue providing "political and practical support" to Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

NATO leaders vowed to continue providing "political and practical support" to Ukraine, and called on other countries to do the same, said the statement issued following the summit of the countries-allies of NATO, Trend reports citing Interfax.

"We will continue to provide political and practical support to Ukraine as it continues to defend itself, and we encourage others to do the same," it noted.

"We reaffirm our unwavering support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, including territorial waters. This fundamental position will never change," NATO said.