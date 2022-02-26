Russia vetoes U.N. Security action on Ukraine

Russia vetoed a draft U.N. Security Council resolution on Friday that would have deplored Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, while China abstained from the vote, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The United Arab Emirates and India also abstained from the vote on the U.S.-drafted text. The remaining 11 council members voted in favor. The draft resolution is now expected to be taken up by the 193-member U.N. General Assembly.

"We are united behind Ukraine and its people, despite a reckless, irresponsible permanent member of the Security Council abusing its power to attack its neighbor and subvert the U.N. and our international system," U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said after Russia cast its veto.

Russia is a Security Council veto power, along with the United States, China, France and Britain.