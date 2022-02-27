Ukrainian president announces about formation of Int’l Legion
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27
Trend:
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on foreigners to come to Ukraine and join the fight against the Russian troops, Trend reports with reference to the Ukrainian Independent Information Agency of News (UNIAN).
The president addressed all citizens of foreign countries who are friends of Ukraine.
