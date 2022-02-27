Ukraine reports that President Zelenskyy offers Baku as negotiating platform with Russia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.27
Trend:
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered Baku as a negotiating platform with the Russian side, Trend reports with reference to the Ukrainian media.
"We offered such cities as Warsaw, Istanbul and Baku to Russia for holding the negotiations," the president added. "We also offer any other city which does not launch the missiles in the direction of Ukraine."
