U.N. Security Council calls General Assembly session on Ukraine

The vote by the 15-member council was procedural so Russia could not wield its veto. A resolution convening the General Assembly session was adopted with 11 yes votes. Russia voted no, while China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstained, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The move is the latest in a flurry of diplomacy at the United Nations in New York. It follows a Russian veto on Friday of a draft council resolution that would have deplored Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstained and the remaining 11 members voted yes.