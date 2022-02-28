Equinor to start exiting from Joint Ventures in Russia

Board of Directors has decided to stop new investments into Russia, and to start the process of exiting Equinor’s Russian Joint Ventures, Trend reports with reference to Equinor.

“In the current situation, we regard our position as untenable. We will now stop new investments into our Russian business, and we will start the process of exiting our joint ventures in a manner that is consistent with our values. Our top priority in this difficult situation is the safety and security of our people,” says Anders Opedal, President and CEO of Equinor.

Equinor has been in Russia for over 30 years and entered a cooperation agreement with Rosneft in 2012.