Ukraine would demand legally binding security guarantees if NATO shut the door on Ukraine's membership prospects - Zelensky

Ukraine would demand legally binding security guarantees if NATO shut the door on Ukraine's membership prospects, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Zelenskiy has urged the international community to do more, including imposing a no fly zone.

"This is not about dragging NATO countries into war. The truth is everyone has long since been dragged into war and definitely not by Ukraine, but by Russia - a large-scale war is going on," Zelenskiy said.

He said, however, that U.S. President Joe Biden had personally conveyed to him that now was not the time to introduce such a measure.

"Our partners, if they are not ready to take Ukraine into NATO ... because Russia does not want Ukraine to be in NATO, should work out common security guarantees for Ukraine," Zelenskiy said.

"This means that we have our territorial integrity, that our borders are protected, we have special relations with all our neighbours, we are completely safe, and the guarantors that give us security, they guarantee this legally."