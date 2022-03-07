OSCE mission leaves Ukraine

The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission is completing its activities in Ukraine, Trend reports.

"The process of temporary evacuation of all international members of the mission is almost complete. The last group - the head of mission and senior leadership - will now leave Ukraine," the report says.

Earlier, all the international members of the mission had already left.

"The movement of local members of the mission who were previously stationed in Kramatorsk and Severodonetsk continues, while the movement of those previously stationed in Mariupol is being postponed due to security concerns. Another convoy of local members of the mission began to move from Kyiv," the report says.

On the evening of March 6, the evacuation of the monitoring team from Kherson to the Russian Federation was completed.