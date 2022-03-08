All OSCE observers leaves Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 8

Trend:

Employees of the special monitoring mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), who worked in the east of Ukraine, evacuated and suspend the publication of reports, stated on the OSCE website, Trend reports citing Interfax.

"The mission has completed a temporary evacuation from its area of operation," the mission said in a March 7 statement.

"The Special Monitoring Mission has suspended work on reporting," it says.