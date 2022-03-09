President Putin, German Chancellor discuss situation in Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 9

Trend:

President of Russia Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have had a telephone conversation, the press service of Russia's Kremlin said, Trend reports citing TASS.

During the phone talk, the sides discussed options for political and diplomatic efforts in the context of the situation in Ukraine.

They also addressed the results of the third round of negotiations between the Russian delegation and representatives of the Kyiv authorities.

Particular attention was paid to the humanitarian aspects of the situation in Ukraine.