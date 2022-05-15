N. Korea reports 15 new deaths amid COVID-19 outbreak

North Korea on Sunday reported 15 additional deaths from an ongoing "epidemic" and 296,180 more people with fever symptoms nationwide, three days after it announced a COVID-19 outbreak, Trend reports citing Yonhap news agency.

The new cases, which occurred between Friday evening and 6 p.m. Saturday, raised the total number of deaths to 42 and that of those who have shown fever symptoms since late April to over 820,620, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). Among them, more than 496,030 have been cured and at least 324,550 are being treated, it added.

It cited data compiled by the "state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters."

The North's state-controlled media have used the expression "fevered persons," instead of coronavirus patients or confirmed cases, which observers here view as attributable to a lack of coronavirus testing kits and other equipment to confirm infection.