N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases under 100,000 for 3rd day

North Korea reported over 96,000 new fever cases Thursday, with the daily tally remaining under 100,000 for the third consecutive day, Trend reports citing Yonhap News Agency.

More than 96,610 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters. It provided no further information regarding additional deaths.

The total number of fever cases since late April came to over 3.83 million as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, of which more than 3.66 million have recovered and at least 165,390 are being treated, it added.

The country's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15. The daily count has been under 100,000 since Monday, after logging over 100,710 on Sunday.