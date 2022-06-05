N. Korea fires 8 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military

North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) toward the East Sea on Sunday, a day after Seoul and Washington wrapped up their joint drills near the peninsula involving a U.S. aircraft carrier, according to the South's military, Trend reports citing Yonhap News Agency.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the launches were detected from 9:08 a.m. to 9:43 a.m. from areas around Sunan in Pyongyang. Further details were not immediately available. An informed source earlier said missiles were launched from at least two locations.

"While strengthening monitoring activities and vigilance, our military, in close cooperation with the United States, is maintaining a full readiness posture," the JCS said in the message.