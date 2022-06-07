India achieved 10% ethanol blending target in petrol months ahead of schedule: PM Modi

India has achieved the target of blending 10 per cent ethanol in petrol five months ahead of schedule, resulting in less carbon emissions, more savings for the country and better income for farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on World Environment Day and mentioned that in 2014 only 1.5 per cent ethanol was blended in petrol in India, Trend reports citing The Indian EXPRESS.

The Prime Minister was delivering a speech at Save Soil Movement, an event organised by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev’s Isha Foundation. Modi also listed out several environmental measures taken by his government over the last eight years.

He mentioned that the 10 per cent ethanol blending target has resulted in three major advantages. First, it has resulted in the reduction of 27 lakh tonnes of carbon emissions; second, Modi added, India has managed to save over Rs 41,000 crore over an eight-year period; and lastly, “the farmers of the country have earned more than Rs 40,000 crore” during this period.

India is also working towards minimising its dependence on fossil fuels, Modi said. “To meet our energy needs from renewable sources, we are working on increasingly bigger goals. We had set a target of achieving 40 per cent of our installed power generation capacity from non-fossil fuel based sources. India has achieved this target 9 years ahead of schedule.” He said today our solar energy capacity has increased about 18 times.

India is also working towards green jobs, he said, which is rarely discussed. “The way India is taking decisions in the interest of the environment and implementing them rapidly, they are also creating a large number of green job opportunities. This is also a subject of study that should be thought about.”

While the global average for carbon emissions is four tonnes per person, Modi said, the per capita carbon footprint for Indians is only around half a tonne per year. “Despite this, India is working towards the environment with a holistic approach, not only within the country but also by engaging with the global community,” he pointed out and mentioned that “India has also resolved… (to) achieve the target of Net Zero by the year 2070.”