Chinese mainland reports 69 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 69 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 29 in Beijing, 27 in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and 11 in Shanghai, the National Health Commission said Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A total of 74 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in 10 provincial-level regions, including 26 in Shanghai, 22 in Beijing, and 13 in Inner Mongolia.

Following the recovery of 66 COVID-19 patients who were discharged from hospitals on Sunday, there were 886 confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment across the Chinese mainland.

Sunday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the mainland's total COVID-19 deaths at 5,226.