WHO receives data on over 1,600 confirmed monkeypox infections from 39 countries

The World Health Organization (WHO) has information on more than 1,600 confirmed monkeypox infections among humans and on almost 1,500 suspected cases recorded since the beginning of the year in 39 countries, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a briefing in Geneva on Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"So far this year, more than 1,600 confirmed cases and almost 1,500 suspected cases of monkeypox have been reported to WHO from 39 countries - including seven countries where monkeypox has been detected for years, and 32 newly-affected countries," he said.

According to the official, 72 deaths have been reported from previously-affected countries. No deaths have been reported so far from the newly-affected countries, "although WHO is seeking to verify news reports from Brazil of a monkeypox-related death there," he noted.

Director General said that the "global outbreak of monkeypox is clearly unusual and concerning." For that reason, he decided "to convene the Emergency Committee under the International Health Regulations next week, to assess whether this outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern."

The official noted that the "WHO does not recommend mass vaccination against monkeypox." He added that smallpox vaccines are expected to provide some protection against monkeypox but there is limited clinical data and limited supply.