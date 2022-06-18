Ukraine announces another exchange of prisoners with Russia

Five more civilians detained by Russian troops have been released from captivity through a prisoner swap with Russia. The relevant statement was made by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry on Facebook, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.

“Today the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War has conducted another prisoner swap under the ‘5 for 5’ formula. Five Ukrainian citizens came back home,” the report states.

According to the data from the Main Intelligence Directorate, four civilians were taken prisoner during battles in Kyiv Region, and three of them – during the seizure of Hostomel.

In addition, a body of the fallen Ukrainian defender was brought back home.