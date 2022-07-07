Oscar-nominated 'Godfather' actor James Caan dies at 82

American actor James Caan, who starred as gangster Sonny Corleone in epic mafia film "The Godfather," has died at age 82, his family said in a statement on Thursday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The statement, posted on Caan's official Twitter account, said the actor died Wednesday evening. No cause of death or location were provided.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time," the statement said.

Caan was nominated for an Academy Award for best supporting actor for his portrayal of the hot-tempered Corleone in 1972's "The Godfather." He reprised the role in flashback scenes in "The Godfather: Part II" in 1974. Other nominations included four Golden Globes and an Emmy.

His career spanned six decades and included a broad range of other roles in movies from psychological thriller "Misery" to comedy "Elf." Last year, he starred in romantic comedy "Queen Bees" opposite Ellen Burstyn.