World Bank approves additional $610 million in financing for Ukraine

The World Bank on Tuesday said it had approved an additional financing package totaling $610 million to address urgent relief and recovery needs in Ukraine, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The package includes an additional $500 million loan from the World Bank's International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) that is supported by a guarantee from Britain, and a new project to restore and improve access to health care and address war-related needs for health services, the global lender said.

The aid comes on top of some $18 billion already mobilized for Ukraine by the World Bank, of which some $15 billion has been disbursed.