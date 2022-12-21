UN launches 2023 humanitarian response plan for South Sudan

A humanitarian response plan worth 1.7 billion U.S. dollars for South Sudan was launched on Tuesday to help 6.8 million of the most vulnerable people in the next year, a UN spokesman said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The 2023 campaign aims to aid victims of conflict, climate shocks and protracted displacement, said Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Dujarric quoted the humanitarian coordinator for South Sudan, Sara Nyanti, as saying that while the South Sudan crisis was competing with other global emergencies and dwindling funding, the people of South Sudan deserve more and not just efforts that allow them to survive.

"She also stressed the need for aid workers to have unimpeded and safe access to help all those in need," said Dujarric. "More than two-thirds of South Sudan's population will need some form of humanitarian and protection assistance in 2023."

He said 8 million people might be severely food insecure at the peak of the lean season between April and July of next year.

The UN 2022 humanitarian response plan for South Sudan was funded at 67 percent, said the spokesman.