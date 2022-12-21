Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
World Materials 21 December 2022 07:50 (UTC +04:00)
Musk says he'll step down as Twitter CEO after finding a replacement

Elon Musk said on Tuesday he will step down as chief executive of Twitter after finding a replacement, Trend reports citing Reuters.

"I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams," Musk wrote on Twitter.

This is the first time Musk has mentioned stepping down as chief of the social media platform, after Twitter users voted decisively in a poll for him to step down, which the billionaire launched on Sunday evening.

