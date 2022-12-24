China prioritizes medical services in high-risk COVID-19 locations

China has moved to prioritize the provision of medical services in elderly care facilities and social welfare institutions amid the COVID-19 epidemic, according to a video conference held by the Ministry of Civil Affairs, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The meeting ordered local civil affairs departments to carry out thorough investigations in high-risk locations, including the assessment of drug reserves, medical treatment, health services, vaccination services and emergency response capabilities.

Party committees and governments at the local level should provide support for institutions with serious difficulties, the meeting stressed.

It also called for hospitals to be designated for the transport and treatment of infected people in nursing homes, and urged special access to medical care be provided to children in welfare institutions.