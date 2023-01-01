Israeli PM, Egyptian president discuss promoting bilateral ties over phone

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi on Sunday discussed boosting bilateral ties and promoting regional security by phone, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to a statement issued by the Israeli Prime Minister's Office, the leaders expressed their desire to promote bilateral relations "in all areas, including in light of developments in the regional and international arenas."

They emphasized "the importance of promoting peace, stability, and security for the benefit of both peoples and all Middle East countries," the statement read.

The talk came three days after Netanyahu returned to office at the helm of an extreme-right coalition government.

Israel and Egypt signed a peace treaty in 1979, which was the first peace treaty Israel signed with an Arab nation, but ties between the two countries have remained relatively cool and distant.