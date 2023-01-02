Tourism, related industries account for 3.96 pct of GDP in China

The added value of China's tourism and related industries was 4.55 trillion yuan (653.51 billion U.S. dollars) in 2021, up 12 percent compared to the previous year (not excluding price factors), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

It accounted for 3.96 percent of the country's GDP in 2021, down 0.05 percentage points from the previous year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

In breakdown, the added value of tourism was 4.07 trillion yuan, up 11.8 percent over the previous year. This accounted for 89.5 percent of the added value of tourism and related industries, a decrease of 0.2 percentage points over the previous year.

The added value of tourism related industries was 476 billion yuan, an increase of 13.4 percent over the previous year. It accounted for 10.5 percent of the added value of tourism and related industries -- an increase of 0.2 percentage points compared to 2020.

In terms of growth rate, all categories returned to growth. Among them, tourism catering, tourism shopping and tourism entertainment recovered faster, up 18.6 percent, 14.5 percent, and 15.6 percent, respectively, compared to the previous year.