14 killed in Mexico prison attack

Ten guards and four inmates died after an attack on a prison Sunday in the northern Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez, the Chihuahua state prosecutor's office reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

On Sunday morning, gunmen in armored vehicles opened fire against the security personnel of the prison, the office said in a statement.

Mexican soldiers and state police regained control of the prison later Sunday, it said, adding 13 people were injured and 24 inmates fled during the incident.

Local police killed two gunmen in a vehicle, according to the statement.