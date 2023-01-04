1,088 migrants rescued off Libyan coast in past week

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Tuesday that 1,088 migrants were rescued and returned to Libya in the past week, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"In the period of 25-31 December 2022, 1,088 migrants were intercepted and returned to Libya," the IOM said in a statement.

The rescued migrants included 1,241 women and 776 children, it added.

In 2022, a total of 24,684 migrants were rescued and returned to Libya, the IOM revealed, adding 525 migrants died and 848 others went missing off the Libyan coast on the Central Mediterranean route.