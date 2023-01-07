Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Tensions mount as Beijing slams EU over mandatory Covid-19 testing advice

Tensions are mounting between Brussels and Beijing after the EU agreed to "strongly encourage" mandatory Covid testing for tourists arriving in Europe from China, Trend reports citing Euronews.

A spokesperson from the Chinese Foreign Office said it thinks the decision discriminates against its citizens.

A surge in Covid-19 cases following the relaxation of strict virus restrictions has seen China's health system overwhelmed. As a result, European countries are raising their defences.

In a tweet, the German Foreign Ministry urged its citizens to avoid travelling to China unless necessary.

Meanwhile, Portugal has announced that from Sunday, all passengers arriving from China will have to show a negative Covid-19 test before boarding the plane.

