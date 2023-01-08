Pakistani PM hails China's great help for flood relief aid

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has appreciated China and Chinese enterprises' great help to the flood-affected people of the country, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Speaking at a meeting for donation of funds to the flood-affected people by the China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC) at the Prime Minister's House here on Friday, Sharif expressed his gratitude to China for its support to Pakistan.

The prime minister thanked Chinese companies for the help they have provided to the Pakistani people in flood-affected areas since severe floods hit Pakistan last year.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has brought benefits to the people of Pakistan with Chinese enterprises' contribution in the fields of energy and infrastructure in Pakistan, Sharif said, adding that Pakistan welcomes Chinese enterprises to invest in the new energy industry, especially photovoltaic energy project.