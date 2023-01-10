Pashinyan's biased approach: 10 media outlets banned from briefing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. The Union of Journalists of Armenia protests against discrimination in the selection of media outlets for Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's briefing, Trend reports, citing Armenian media.

According to the Union of Journalists of Armenia, about ten media outlets were denied participation in the press conference of Pashinyan, which will be held on January 10.

"No reasonable explanation for the ban on the participation of these media outlets has been officially presented, which has already caused reasonable suspicions that some media outlets were deprived of participation in Nikol Pashinyan's press conference for their non-governmental position. However, on the other hand, several non-governmental media were also invited to participate in the press conference," the statement reads.

The Union condemned the discrimination shown, and called for the cancellation of this discriminatory decision and ensuring the participation of all media representatives without exception.

"We call on the government staff to cancel this discriminatory decision as soon as possible and ensure the participation of all media representatives without exception at the press conference on January 10. Accountability, transparency and public control, for which government officials are forced to hold press conferences, cannot be fragmented, discriminatory or selective. Otherwise, all the goals for which such public events are planned are distorted," the document says.